What would have been more fun Saturday: the Razorbacks’ 56-13 win against Western Carolina before a not-nearly-full crowd at Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium, or a likely sellout there against Arkansas State, accompanied by a festival celebrating Arkansas?
Rex Nelson says it’s the latter.
Nelson, an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette editor, advocated in his Sunday column for the creation of an annual Labor Day weekend in Little Rock centered around a Hogs vs. Red Wolves game. Arkansas Homecoming Weekend would include a festival, a 5K race, a fireworks show and other events. The two schools would split the proceeds, and a $10 surcharge for each ticket would go to charity.
Nelson’s idea merits consideration, especially after this past weekend. The Razorbacks drew an official attendance of 44,397 in a stadium with a 54,120 capacity. Meanwhile, ASU traveled to play the University of Oklahoma and got beat, 73-0.
Big-time schools like Arkansas play smaller schools like Western Carolina because they have to play somebody, and those should be easy wins. (They’re not always, as Hog fans well know.)
Schools like Arkansas State and Western Carolina agree to those games because they need the money. Oklahoma guaranteed ASU $1.35 million to play its opener, while Arkansas guaranteed $500,000 to Western Carolina.
The UA hasn’t scheduled ASU because UA athletic directors starting with John Barnhill and followed by Frank Broyles believed the program had everything to lose and nothing to gain. Barnhill was trying to establish the Razorbacks as the state’s team, according to The Athletic.
That mission has long since been accomplished. ASU would have to transform itself into a major college contender and beat the Hogs several years in a row before anybody’s allegiance would shift. That’s unlikely, and if it happened, the UA would deserve to lose its status.
The other issue is playing in War Memorial at all. The Hogs played three or four games a year there for years. That started when the program was establishing itself, and when Northwest Arkansas was small and Fayetteville was inaccessible for many Arkansans.
None of that is true anymore. Northwest Arkansas has its own growing population base, and Fayetteville is now easily reachable thanks to I-49. The Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium there has a capacity of 76,000, which means more money for the program. From a football standpoint, the coaches can’t host recruits on official visits in Little Rock.
College football is in a state of transformation, and it’s unclear where it will end. Players now are professionals who can be compensated for their name, image and likeness. They can freely transfer to other schools once for a better playing situation and/or to make more money.
The changes mean that no longer are players paid nothing (legally) while coaches, athletic directors, TV executives and NCAA leaders get rich. That’s good.
But college football has lost part of its charm. Fans no longer can pretend they’re watching Arkansas’ youth play for state pride. That’s still a part of it, but they’re also watching pros playing for the highest bidder.
Given that those balloons have been popped, something must happen that makes college football more than a business, and more than a quest by 129 teams to be the one (probably Alabama or Georgia) that wins a national championship. New traditions are needed. Some civic-minded Arkansans tried to create rivalries out of games against LSU and Missouri, but the passion and history just aren’t there. Texas is joining the SEC next year, and while those will be the biggest games of the year for us, for them, it just will be another Saturday.
Current UA Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek is open to playing in-state opponents. In fact, the Hogs and the Red Wolves play each other at War Memorial in 2025. For ASU, it will be the biggest game ever. For Yurachek, it will be a stressful day until the Hogs open up a lead, assuming they do.
Could it be the start of what Nelson is talking about? The UA will still have something to lose by playing ASU every year. Ultimately, the money will have to be right for both schools.
All of that aside, an annual game in Little Rock, or maybe one every other year, could be fun – more fun than beating Western Carolina, 56-13, and definitely more fun than losing 73-0 to Oklahoma.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.