With a millage that was established almost 30 years ago, tied to a county tax base that has grown exponentially over that time, our library has prospered. Incoming funds for the library have exceeded the library’s budget by over $1.0 million for each of the past 3 years. The library’s savings account has grown to almost $7 million.
The existing millage for our library, which will continue to grow the “kitty” each year, has outlived its useful life. The library is a cost center, operating from a budget. When the annual library budget is developed, any increase in year-over-year spending should be justified and a formal request should be made for the funds to the county. That is not the case today.
Our county’s growth automatically increases incoming tax receipts to the library, with no questions asked. Our library has turned into a profit center, and it comes at the expense of the Craighead County taxpayer. This is not about books. It is not about agendas. It is about getting an outdated millage rate right. The upcoming millage vote needs to end the unjustified taxation.
Developing the long-term millage solution, mandating adherence to strict budgeting guidelines by the library, requiring justification for any increased funding, and finally dealing with a problem that has emotionally excited citizens on both sides of this issue all fall squarely on the shoulders of elected official(s) in Craighead County. To this point, those officials seem to have avoided involvement.
At a time when Americans watch our federal government spend away our future, the voting citizens of Craighead County have an opportunity to vote yes to end the current millage and begin the process to right fund, not defund, the library.
