With a millage that was established almost 30 years ago, tied to a county tax base that has grown exponentially over that time, our library has prospered. Incoming funds for the library have exceeded the library’s budget by over $1.0 million for each of the past 3 years. The library’s savings account has grown to almost $7 million.

The existing millage for our library, which will continue to grow the “kitty” each year, has outlived its useful life. The library is a cost center, operating from a budget. When the annual library budget is developed, any increase in year-over-year spending should be justified and a formal request should be made for the funds to the county. That is not the case today.