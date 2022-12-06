The December 1st op-ed regarding the forgiveness of student loans failed to address out of control education costs. College tuition expenses have risen far out of proportion to inflation. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, tuition rates increased 1,200% between 1980 and 2020 while the Consumer Price Index increased 236%.

A 2021 American Council of Trustees and Alumni study of expenditures (including over 1,500 colleges/universities) revealed that non-instructional spending (administration and student services) grew at a higher rate (48%) than instructional spending (19%) between 2010 and 2018. Some colleges have spared no expense in building new student centers and dormitories.