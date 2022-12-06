The December 1st op-ed regarding the forgiveness of student loans failed to address out of control education costs. College tuition expenses have risen far out of proportion to inflation. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, tuition rates increased 1,200% between 1980 and 2020 while the Consumer Price Index increased 236%.
A 2021 American Council of Trustees and Alumni study of expenditures (including over 1,500 colleges/universities) revealed that non-instructional spending (administration and student services) grew at a higher rate (48%) than instructional spending (19%) between 2010 and 2018. Some colleges have spared no expense in building new student centers and dormitories.
The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center reported a 62% six year graduation rate this year. With over a third of students failing to graduate, a significant number are burdened with loan debt while having derived minimal benefit from higher education.
Purdue University President Mitch Daniels has suggested a way of lowering the cost and risk to students in need of education loans. Daniels implemented the use of income share agreements at Purdue. Students contract with investors to pay a fixed percentage of future income for varying durations in exchange for college funding.
Two Senators from opposing parties have sensible ideas for education loan reform. Senator Tom Cotton sponsored legislation that would link federal student loans/grants to academic attainment and return on investment. The bill also requires institutions with tuition over $20,000 per year to reduce administrative staff by 50% to maintain federal loan eligibility. Senator Elizabeth Warren has introduced a bill to allow discharge of student loans in bankruptcy like other forms of debt.
Only the educational-industrial complex gains from a loan bailout. Adding these costs to the national debt is no benefit to future generations nor does it fix the root cause of the student debt problem.
