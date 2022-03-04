As a native of Ukraine, I watch in horror Russian massive bombing and shelling of Ukrainian cities. Of particular concern is the devastation of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, where I have relatives.
I watch the savagery with horror, but not surprise. For Russia was always noted for its barbarism and disregard for human values. It should not be regarded as a member of Western civilization, but Asia. Russia – formerly Muscovy – originated with the hordes of Genghis Khan, who ruled over it for more than two centuries.
Hence, historically, Russia – tsarist, Soviet or Putin’s – was never a nation but a despotic state intent on aggression and conquest. Russia was and is a virtual nation. It was always a brutal empire. Russia glorifies its bloodthirsty tyrants (Ivan the Terrible, Peter the Great, Stalin) and its people are sustained by a mythical “Russian glory” and “invincibility.”
Clearly, Putin equates himself with the likes of Peter the Great and Stalin, but he is neither: He is no more than an evil megalomanic midget – admittedly with a large nuclear arsenal – presiding over agony of a doomed evil empire.
That Putin is intent to destroy Ukraine is no surprise. Unlike other captive nations of the Russian empire, Ukraine occupies a unique place in Russian self-consciousness. Russian historiography has blotted out the Mongol origins of Muscovy and incorporated the Kyivan Rus’ (the medieval Ukrainian state) as its founding myth. They have re-interpreted the Pereyaslav Agreement of 1654 (a temporary alliance” – no extant documents exist) as a “re-union” of Russia and Ukraine.
Catherine the Great forcibly annexed Ukraine and Crimea. Since then, the Russians were hell-bent to eradicate Ukrainian national identity. The “liberal” Tsar Alexander II even prohibited Ukrainian language via two official decrees. But in 1917, a week after the abdication of Tsar Nicholas II, Ukrainians established a national government in Kyiv.
After bloody campaigns, the Soviets established full control over Ukraine and incorporated it in the USSR. They carried out state-sponsored famines in 1922, 1932-33 and 1947, killing millions of Ukrainians. In 1932-33 Stalin executed all the Ukrainian elites – writers, artists, intellectuals – thus eliminating an entire creative generation.
In 1986, Chernobyl was the epicenter of the greatest nuclear disaster. In 1991, by declaring independence, Ukraine played the key role in the collapse of USSR. Finally, during the 2014 Maidan revolt, ordinary Ukrainians took bullets in their quest to join European civilization. The latter was something Putin could never forget or forgive. For the past week he is punishing Ukrainians for choosing civilization over the barbarous “Russian world.”
Putin decided to destroy a nation of some 44 million. He has – and will continue – to cause great devastation – civilian deaths, destruction of cities, ecological and humanitarian disaster and God knows what else. But he will fail. Ukrainians are a nation of Cossacks (and before them, of Vikings and Scythians).
Putin has unified the Ukrainian indomitable spirit. Their resistance has been nothing less than epic. Although, in the best tradition of all Russian bloody rulers, Putin may not care, Russian losses have been staggering. Russian soldiers are being killed by the thousands and surrendering by the hundreds. For all practical purpose, his army has been defeated on the ground.
His bombing of cities and innocent civilians is not a manifestation of strength but weakness, an act of sheer rage and desperation, the actions of an isolated and possibly demented petty KGB corporal, bypassed by history and epoch. In the end, Ukrainians will defeat one of the largest militaries of the world. If so, as in 1991, they also will down the last empire in the world.
The sight of desperate Muscovites lining up to withdraw cash from ATMs should not evoke our sympathy: while they are inconvenienced, Ukrainians are dying. We should not be bamboozled by the “great Russian culture,” which was largely a Ukrainian civilizational contribution (the writer Gogol, the composer Tchaikovsky, and the painter Repin were ethnic Ukrainians, not to mention a multitude of scholars and scientists).
Nor should we believe that only Putin and his cohorts are to be blamed for the current evil and that ordinary Russians are innocent: all Russians are responsible. For Putin was their choice. In 2014, when Putin seized the Ukrainian Crimea, some 90 percent of Russians cheered him by shouting “Crimea is ours!” Russians are culprits of the crime – just like all the Germans who either brought Hitler to power or looked the other way. They all should be subjugated to condemnation by the world and the generations to come.
Dr. Alexander Sydorenko is Emeritus Professor of History at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. His family was driven from Ukraine by the retreating German army in 1943, while he was still a baby. They experienced the end of the war in many displaced people camps in Germany. In 1949, they immigrated to Brazil and later to the United States. He has been a U.S. citizen since 1955 and a member of the ASU history faculty since 1972. He retired in December of 2021 after 48 and a half years. In 1977, he had a sabbatical in Kyiv and has visited Ukraine a dozen times, the last being approximately three years ago. A return trip planned this year looks improbable.
