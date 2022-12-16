It is time to acknowledge the depths to which the Arkansas State University men’s athletic department has sunk over the past decade because of a lack of institutional will and foresight to support any athletic program other than football.
Other mid-major schools have invested in their athletic departments and seen success, but A-State has persisted in propping up only its mediocre football program and done irreparable damage to basketball and baseball. It has reduced these programs to such a rabble that fans no longer care or attend. The days of NCAA tournament hopes in these sports are gone and will not rekindle until we burn the whole thing down and somehow through sheer might of will or dumb luck they rise from the ashes. Both sports need facility upgrades. Centennial Bank Stadium has matching waterfalls...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.