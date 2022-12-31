Arkansas’ new governor will bring along a lot of new faces when she takes office in January.

The latest was identified Thursday, when Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced she was nominating Jacob Oliva as her secretary of education. Oliva has been a senior official with the Florida Department of Education. He will replace current Secretary of Education Johnny Key, who spent seven years there with Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s administration.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas.