Arkansas’ new governor will bring along a lot of new faces when she takes office in January.
The latest was identified Thursday, when Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced she was nominating Jacob Oliva as her secretary of education. Oliva has been a senior official with the Florida Department of Education. He will replace current Secretary of Education Johnny Key, who spent seven years there with Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s administration.
Oliva is a former school superintendent, principal and special education teacher. He’s been part of the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who increased school choice opportunities significantly there.
Sanders wants to make it easier for students to attend private schools and other options with financial help from the state. This will likely be the most contentious issue in the upcoming legislative session, which starts in January. She has not released the details of her proposal, but she’s made it clear it’s a top priority.
“We need to make sure that the control is actually in the hands of parents to make the best decision possible about how their student can best learn and be on a pathway to prosperity,” she said in response to a question.
Oliva said as part of his answer that “if we can expand choice options for families, that’s a win for our students.”
As for the other members of Sanders’ Cabinet – the heads of 15 state agencies – she is rolling them out one or two at a time, sometimes via press conference, and sometimes via press release.
On Wednesday, she announced she was retaining Larry Walther, Hutchinson’s secretary of finance and administration, who is in charge of the state’s budget. That’s an understandable choice, considering the state ran a $1.628 billion surplus last fiscal year. Walther served as director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission under Sanders’ father, Gov. Mike Huckabee.
In addition to Walther, she is also keeping Wes Ward as secretary of agriculture.
On Tuesday, she announced she was nominating Kristi Putnam as secretary of the Department of Human Services, one of the most important Cabinet positions. That department is in charge of the state’s Medicaid program, which provides health coverage to more than 1.1 million Arkansans. DHS also administers a variety of programs related to foster care, juvenile justice, individuals with developmental disabilities, nursing homes, and other areas.
Interestingly, Hutchinson’s secretary, Mark White, is staying with the department as chief of staff. He’ll be moving down the organizational chart one notch, but he had only been secretary since October after the retirement of Hutchinson’s longtime secretary, Cindy Gillespie. White was Gillespie’s chief of staff, so he knows the job.
Sanders made an impressive choice the previous week when she nominated former Entergy Arkansas CEO Hugh McDonald as her secretary of commerce. That agency head is in charge of economic development and recruiting and also plays a big role in workforce development. McDonald has been a major player in Arkansas business and will be a credible salesman for the state. Sanders emphasized the labor shortage during the campaign, so his role in that area will be important to her and to him.
The governor-elect has also nominated Shane Khoury as secretary of energy and environment, an agency he has served as chief counsel, its top attorney. She nominated Mike Mills as secretary of parks, heritage and tourism. He founded the Buffalo Outdoor Center, the state’s first log cabin resort, and was Arkansas’ director of tourism from 1982 to 1986.
She earlier nominated longtime Arkansas State Police Capt. Mike Hagar as secretary of public safety and as director of the Arkansas State Police. The current secretary of public safety, A.J. Gary, who was appointed to the position by Hutchinson in August, will continue directing the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, which is not a Cabinet position but is important in a state that has its share of natural disasters.
Who’s left to appoint? The biggest ones are the secretary of health and the secretary of corrections. The latter is especially important this session because legislators will vote to build a big prison.
At the same time Sanders has been nominating her Cabinet members, she’s also been hiring her staff, which will be led by Chief of Staff Gretchen Conger.
The top leadership positions look nothing like Hutchinson’s. His people largely have moved onto other opportunities, or they will be doing so very soon, or they will be staying with him in his next endeavor, whatever that will be.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.