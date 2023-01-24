Gov. Sarah Sanders has expressed an interest in phasing out the state’s personal income tax. Proposing tax cuts is a staple for Republicans, for obvious reasons, everyone likes the idea of seeing an increase in their after tax income, and it’s a guaranteed vote getter. The problem is that the consequences will be disastrous for Arkansans.

The Sanders’ administration seems not to understand that the purpose of government is to provide for the public welfare. Providing for the public welfare entails the provision of public goods and services, in other words, creating and financing a public sector. Taxes divert money and resources from the private sector to the public sector. Taxes finance government activities and other fiscal policy objectives.

Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.