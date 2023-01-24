Gov. Sarah Sanders has expressed an interest in phasing out the state’s personal income tax. Proposing tax cuts is a staple for Republicans, for obvious reasons, everyone likes the idea of seeing an increase in their after tax income, and it’s a guaranteed vote getter. The problem is that the consequences will be disastrous for Arkansans.
The Sanders’ administration seems not to understand that the purpose of government is to provide for the public welfare. Providing for the public welfare entails the provision of public goods and services, in other words, creating and financing a public sector. Taxes divert money and resources from the private sector to the public sector. Taxes finance government activities and other fiscal policy objectives.
To be completely honest, neither Democratic nor Republican administrations have done a good job of providing for Arkansans. Census data reveals that Arkansas is 49th in providing health care, 43rd in infrastructure and 412st in education. Federal aid is a function of the state’s income, tax revenue, and the need for assistance programs such as Medicaid. As a result, federal aid was 28.1 percent of state revenue in 2021, or $5,080 per resident. California by contrast receives $12 per resident.
State government doesn’t control the amount of income earned by Arkansas residents, but state government does control the level and type of taxation. In 2021, Arkansas collected $4.17 billion in income taxes and $3.15 billion in sales and use taxes. What Governor Sanders’ wants to phase out, $4.17 billion in income tax revenue, is the state’s largest revenue source.
If Sanders eliminates the state’s income tax, she’s putting the state on one of two possible paths. She can simply reduce the state’s expenditures by $4.17 billion, or she can replace the income tax with some other form of taxation, most likely sales taxes and user fees.
Reducing expenditures by $4.17 billion would wreck the state’s education system and the economy so there’s zero chance that Governor Sanders’ would choose this option. That leaves increasing sales and use taxes as her only viable option. Income taxes in Arkansas are progressive, as your income increases your marginal tax rate rises topping out at 4.9 percent. Sales taxes, on the other hand, are a flat percent of the product price.
If you compare tax rates to purchase price, technically a sales tax is proportional, but since tax equity is a major concern, we always compare sales taxes paid to income earned. When done this way, sales taxes are regressive, the higher your income the lower your effective tax rate due to the fact that as incomes rise so do saving rates. A minimum wage worker in Jonesboro unable to save due his/her low income pays 8.5 percent of his/her income in sales tax. The CEO of a firm in Jonesboro saving 50 percent of his income ends up paying only 4.25 percent of his/her income in sales tax.
Progressive income taxes redistribute buying power from upper income families to lower income families because of the small or zero income tax rate of low income families. Sales taxes do just the reverse, it redistributes buying power from lower income families to upper income families because, for upper income families, the sales tax paid on the portion of their income spent is lower that the income taxes paid on their entire income.
Beyond equity concerns, replacing the income tax with an expanded sales tax would have a negative impact on the state’s GDP and employment levels. At present, income tax collections exceed sales tax collections, if the Sanders’ administration is going to phase out the income tax, than they’re going to have to raise the state’s tax rate from its current 6.5 percent to 13 percent or 15 percent. Given that local sales taxes add 2 percent to the state tax rate, the new sales tax rate could be as high as 17 percent.
Replacing the income tax with an expanded sales tax is not a wash. The higher sales tax for middle and lower income will reduce family incomes because the sales tax hike will have a greater impact on family incomes than their income tax cut. Lower incomes translate to lower spending levels, unsold products, reduced service levels, and rising unemployment.
Sanders’ fixation on income taxation is not well thought out, but it is the goto campaign promise of conservatives. The dislike for government spending on social services, by conservatives, is beyond my comprehension. Arkansas is a poor state, deficient in social services, if this was not the case federal aid to Arkansas would be similar to that of California. Let’s hope that professionals in the Department of Finance suggest a better course of action for our new governor.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
