Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders didn’t provide many details during her campaign about what she hopes to accomplish in office. Regardless, this much can be expected: During her first legislative session starting in January, what she wants, she usually will get.

Every governor expects to have a honeymoon their first session when their political capital is high and they haven’t made anybody mad, at least not as governor.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.