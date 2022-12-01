Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders didn’t provide many details during her campaign about what she hopes to accomplish in office. Regardless, this much can be expected: During her first legislative session starting in January, what she wants, she usually will get.
Every governor expects to have a honeymoon their first session when their political capital is high and they haven’t made anybody mad, at least not as governor.
Sanders will have plenty of that capital. She was just elected with 63 percent of the vote, which would have happened with any Republican nominee, but still, she’s the one who won.
She also is unlike most new governors in that she was already nationally famous and a hero to her party because of her time as former President Trump’s press secretary. Previous governors including her dad, Gov. Mike Huckabee, were well known in Arkansas, but they hadn’t regularly appeared on the national news, and they hadn’t been recurring “Saturday Night Live” characters. Celebrity can be as powerful in politics as it can be in other walks of life.
Sanders will be working with a Legislature that is even more Republican than the current one. The number of Republicans increased from 27 to 29 in the 35-member Senate and from 78 to 82 in the 100-member House. Those are well above the 75 percent supermajorities needed to pass appropriations bills, meaning Democrats can’t stop anything as long as Republicans stay united.
Likewise, Sanders will be working with a lot of new legislators. Thirteen of the 35 senators, or 37 percent, will be joining the Senate in January, although five of them currently serve in the House of Representatives and another, the cussedly independent Sen.-elect Bryan King, has served in both chambers. Twenty-seven of the House’s 100 members were not in the House this past term.
Given that Sanders will get what she wants – what does she want? Her campaign rhetoric was mostly thematic and rarely specific, and she declined to talk to reporters who could have pressed her for details. She said she wants to phase out the income tax, but she didn’t offer a timeline. She said employers are struggling to find qualified workers, so we can expect proposals for workforce training. That’s been a focus of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s, too, but perhaps she’ll accelerate it. She’ll also be more of a culture warrior on social issues than the more business-focused Hutchinson has been.
School choice will be one issue to watch. Sanders has indicated her strong support for making it easier for parents to choose their children’s schools. Republican legislators in recent years have gradually expanded tax credit-supported, privately funded scholarships for students to attend private schools. Some Republicans might seek to go farther and provide vouchers – basically, the government paying for students to attend private schools.
We’ll see how far Sanders will lean in that direction once the session starts. Republicans do not all agree on this issue. Traditional public school supporters in and out of the Legislature will raise a ruckus. Public schools and their sports teams are the hub of many Arkansas communities represented by Republicans and Democrats alike. Many communities don’t even have a private school within easy driving distance.
It’s almost always true in politics that a chief executive’s power begins to wane after a while, once they’ve upset people and especially as they near the end of their time in office. A governor can still get a lot done, as Hutchinson did in his second term, but things can become harder and more contentious.
That said, Sanders apparently plans to stick around. She announced last week that she is transferring more than $2.5 million from her 2022 campaign to her 2026 re-election effort, and she’s already hired a senior advisor – her campaign manager this year, Chris Caldwell.
Will she be re-elected in four years? She will if she wants to be.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
