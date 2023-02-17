Watch out! The ASU administration is about to swing the wrecking ball again – needlessly. The ASU indoor swimming pool dating from the '70s is slated to be demolished soon. Why? Neglect on the part of the university. The stated reason for the demolition is that the pool is infested with mold and mildew. Mold and mildew don’t just suddenly appear overnight; they are the product of poor maintenance and neglect.
So, instead of taking the proper means to rectify the problem, their solution is to tear the building down.
A university should be required to provide a swimming pool for its students for instruction and recreation. In fact, when I was an undergraduate at Hendrix College in the '60s every student was required to take one semester of swimming. Why? First of all, to be drown proofed. And secondly, swimming is the ideal sport that you can practice your entire life without doing damage to your body; instead, it keeps your body healthy, limber and strong. Other sports such as football, basketball, tennis, track and field take a toll on your body, leaving you with torn ligaments, busted knees, and a myriad of other physical ailments.
So, where does ASU place its emphases? Mainly, on spectator sports, which siphon off millions of dollars from the university budget, some of which should be used to restore the pool and make it available again at regular, dependable hours. In fact, making swimming a requirement for graduation would not be a bad idea. At age 77 I continue to swim three-quarters of a mile twice a week and have none of the aches and pains that plague my contemporaries, who continue to show me with misplaced pride their scars and repaired knees while regaling me with tales about their glorious gladiatorial days on the football field.
So, I ask the administration and Board of Trustee of Arkansas State University to reconsider this short-sighted decision to demolish this pool. Yes, it will cost millions of dollars to bring it back into usable condition. But reversing your decision today will keep some future administration from cursing you and the folly of your decision as they appropriate money for a long-needed swimming pool.
