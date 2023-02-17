Watch out! The ASU administration is about to swing the wrecking ball again – needlessly. The ASU indoor swimming pool dating from the '70s is slated to be demolished soon. Why? Neglect on the part of the university. The stated reason for the demolition is that the pool is infested with mold and mildew. Mold and mildew don’t just suddenly appear overnight; they are the product of poor maintenance and neglect.

So, instead of taking the proper means to rectify the problem, their solution is to tear the building down.