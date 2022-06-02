We are living in times of smart boards, cell phones, iPads, etc., and school shootings. Every school should have security systems, monitoring doors, doors that someone can't just walk in, video surveillance and digital keypad for police and emergencies.
I don't understand why these things are not used in all schools. It's available. Maybe it's a cost factor. Children's lives matter.
There was a time when schools didn't have air conditioning. Now they do. So why do schools not have security? We're living in years that it should be a must for all schools. Guns can be brought into schools by children. That needs to be addressed.
I now have great-grandkids in school. It concerns me. We don't want children being killed etched in our memory. It's a wake up call to our government and citizens of Jonesboro.
Shirley J. Moore
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.