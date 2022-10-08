On the November ballot, all residents of Craighead County will have the opportunity to vote on keeping our Public Libraries open in Jonesboro, Lake City, Monette, Caraway and Brookland.
The proposal on the ballot is to defund our libraries by lowering the millage rate for library funding from 2 mills to 1 mill. A penny is 10 mills. The proposal is to cut funding in half by lowering the rate from 2 tenths of one penny (.002) to one tenth of a penny (.001).
One way to view the proposal is to consider what might happen to you if your income got cut in half. Could you survive on half your current income?
The way the proposal is written, a no vote is a vote to keep our libraries open. A no vote will keep the millage at 2 tenths of one penny.
I have no idea how strong the support for defunding our Public Libraries is in Craighead County. Under the Arkansas Constitution, only 100 verified signatures are needed on the petition to bring this to a vote of the people.
I intend to vote no. If you want to keep our libraries in Jonesboro, Lake City, Caraway, Monette and Brookland open, I encourage you to also vote no.
Save the libraries. Vote no.
