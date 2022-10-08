On the November ballot, all residents of Craighead County will have the opportunity to vote on keeping our Public Libraries open in Jonesboro, Lake City, Monette, Caraway and Brookland.

The proposal on the ballot is to defund our libraries by lowering the millage rate for library funding from 2 mills to 1 mill. A penny is 10 mills. The proposal is to cut funding in half by lowering the rate from 2 tenths of one penny (.002) to one tenth of a penny (.001).