Newly released Congressional Budget Office projections indicate that the Social Security Trust Fund may be incapable of meeting its financial obligations by 2032.
There is wide public support for preserving Social Security. As a social insurance program, Social Security is funded through payroll taxes allocated for that purpose. If financed from general revenue in the event of trust fund depletion, Social Security retirement becomes another form of public assistance. Once that happens, means testing to receive a retirement benefit is likely to follow. Retirees may find their Social Security benefits are significantly reduced or even eliminated due to having a pension, other income or assets.
Social Security operates on a “pay-as-you-go” basis. Such a system is dependent on population growth and workforce participation. The problem is not so much greater longevity as insufficient numbers of younger workers to replace retirees. Increasing the domestic birth rate or legal immigration (with preferences for skilled workers) can help provide a long-term solution and stimulate economic growth.
One option to keep the trust fund solvent would require adjustments for future retirees (perhaps in conjunction with a universal 401K plan to supplement benefits). Another possible fix is creating a sovereign wealth investment fund to help fund Social Security or raising the cap on Social Security payroll taxes.
Progressives often cite the Nordic model of social benefits. Sweden began a switch from a “pay as you go” program to a partially privatized retirement system with individual accounts in 1999. The Swedish program ranked 8th in the 2021 Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index while the U.S. was 19th out of 43 systems evaluated. Singapore has a compulsory savings system for all workers which can be used to fund retirement, housing, healthcare and education needs. The Singapore system ranked 10th in the Mercer study.
Both parties have failed to protect Social Security and put the nation’s finances in order. Few politicians possess the integrity to be a truth teller on these matters like former Vice President Mike Pence. My guess is that our leaders will continue to play political theatre and avoid addressing the problem.
