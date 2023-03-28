Newly released Congressional Budget Office projections indicate that the Social Security Trust Fund may be incapable of meeting its financial obligations by 2032.

There is wide public support for preserving Social Security. As a social insurance program, Social Security is funded through payroll taxes allocated for that purpose. If financed from general revenue in the event of trust fund depletion, Social Security retirement becomes another form of public assistance. Once that happens, means testing to receive a retirement benefit is likely to follow. Retirees may find their Social Security benefits are significantly reduced or even eliminated due to having a pension, other income or assets.