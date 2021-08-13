Unlike the many misguided lawmakers in our state Legislature, I’m glad to see that some Northeast Arkansas leaders are taking this COVID-19 delta variant deadly seriously.
This week, the school boards of all four public school districts in Jonesboro voted to implement mask mandates after a judge ruled the Legislature’s Act 1002 unconstitutional. Other area school districts also followed suit as well as Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Damphousse, who immediately took system trustees’ option to implement a mask mandate in campus buildings.
Bravo!
But why? Probably because they don’t want the hospitalization and deaths of children, teachers and other staff members weighing on their conscience because they failed to act prudently. Probably because they want students in school and not having to work remotely at home where some children still don’t have access to the internet and will fall further behind. Probably because they want youngsters to participate in sports and other school activities.
I wonder what our lawmakers who voted to ban mask mandates statewide think now that local government leaders are moving headstrong against their foolish ban?
It’s a mask for goodness sake – a small measure to ensure you don’t get the virus or pass it on to others. It’s not like asking people to sign up for the draft so they can be shipped off to some foreign country to fight another war.
I’m tired of hearing the crybabies whine and moan about wearing masks in public settings. They have the freedom to stay home if they don’t want to wear a mask or get vaccinated. It’s their choice. No one has the freedom to infect others. Like an anonymous judge once said, “Your freedoms end where my nose begins.” Those infected may not be able to see the microscopic virus flowing from their nose and mouth, but it’s really not a lot different than spitting on other people.
What I find so ironic is that some people won’t wear masks or get vaccinated but they’ll show up at the hospital for treatment once they contract COVID-19, many times asking for the vaccine. It reminds me of the refrain in the Carole King song that goes, “It’s too late baby now; it’s too late ...”
How many prominent anti-maskers/anti-vaxxers have to foolishly die before everyone gets the message?
Those opposed to mask mandates, especially in schools where those younger than 12 cannot yet be vaccinated, refuse to accept the stark reality of the pandemic – death and lots of it. One of our hospitals had seven people die from COVID-19 in two days this past week – most in their 40s and 50s. Watching people needlessly die because they failed to get a free vaccine has to be a depressing vocation.
So far, 198 Craighead Countians have died from the disease and more than 6,396 have perished statewide, including 30 more on Thursday. Thousands of others may suffer from COVID-related complications for years to come.
Anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers apparently also don’t care much for the front-line health care workers who have been witnessing this depressing carnage for more than a year and a half. They should be required to work 12-hour shifts as catheter and bedpan changers in an intensive care unit full of COVID patients. That might wake them up to the reality of the situation.
Our hospitals currently are full of these ICU patients, many on ventilators. More than 90 percent of them are unvaccinated, the others immunocompromised. The ones who survive the disease may well suffer life-altering symptoms for the rest of their lives, which likely will be cut short.
I was also delighted to see that Jonesboro hospitals went a step further and are requiring every employee to be vaccinated by Nov. 1. Neither hospital listed the “or else,” but it means those who refuse can kiss their paycheck goodbye.
Chris Barber, president and CEO of St. Bernards Healthcare, said it best in a news release Thursday: “Vaccinating against COVID-19 is the single-greatest, most-pressing health initiative in recent years, and we all must do our part. Quite simply, our patients should not wonder whether they receive care from an unvaccinated person.”
Hospitals should take COVID-19 testing a step further and also require anyone seeking medical treatment to be vaccinated before being admitted to the hospital for elective surgeries and other procedures.
Unless I get ill or suffer an accident, I’ll be waiting until Nov. 1 to see my doctor. I generally prefer to stay away from places filled with sick people, especially now with the delta variant running rampant. I skipped my annual health checkup last year because of the virus.
Thankfully, I was fully vaccinated April 6 after getting my first shot on March 9. My head is not magnetized, there’s no chip in my arm the government can track, and I haven’t been sick a day since.
Thank goodness the tide of public opinion against mask wearing and vaccinations is changing. It’s sad that it’s taken so many illnesses and deaths to change minds and hearts. Here’s hoping the unvaccinated/anti-maskers join us to help keep our friends, neighbors and coworkers COVID-free so we can get on with our normal lives.
Failure to do so is needlessly stretching out the timeline of this pandemic, infecting more people, causing more deaths and damaging the economy.
