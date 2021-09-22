Cheers to Chris Wessel and staff for their positive stance regarding mask wearing in schools as well as vaccinations. It seems that some school boards and districts have utilized their common sense and have required their students to wear masks.
To the parents who say they can determine what is best for their children, they are correct under normal conditions, but when it comes to medical science, sorry folks, move on over and let the brains take over. And you know who that is: the research scientists and the doctors. They are the ones who save our lives.
John Sanford
Jonesboro
