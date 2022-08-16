Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has become an honorary co-chair of The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia along with Justice Neil Gorsuch, where they will be spokesmen for civics education and civility in politics.

According to the Associated Press, Center President and CEO Jeffrey Rosen says the justices’ decision to work together “is especially meaningful in this polarized time.”

