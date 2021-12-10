While Justice of the Peace Darrel Cook may indeed be harassing officials of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library because he doesn’t like LGBTQ+ books being in the children’s section, he still has every right to the public financial information he’s requested.
That Cook’s Freedom of Information Act requests have been stymied by Library Director David Eckert was a mistake, especially considering all the recent controversy surrounding LGBTQ+ books in the children’s library.
I guess if Cook – and those aligned with his backward way of thinking – couldn’t win the children’s book debate, they would make the library look bad by taking other measures.
It’s working.
Cook’s is the second lawsuit filed against the library for violating the state’s FOIA laws. Former library board member Amanda Escue, who failed in her efforts to get LGBTQ+ books removed from the children’s library, sued the library after officials failed to publicize a subcommittee meeting she actually attended.
The library and its board settled the lawsuit in November, with the library agreeing to pay Escue’s legal fees and the board and staff taking a two-hour training session on adhering to the regulations of the state’s FOIA.
Of course, it was the taxpayers who picked up the bill.
Cook filed his lawsuit Wednesday through the same attorney Escue used – Joey McCutchen of Fort Smith. Cook’s lawsuit claims that several of his FOIA requests weren’t met in a timely manner under state law, information was redacted that shouldn’t have been and other information wasn’t provided in the original format requested.
In all, Cook sent Eckert five FOIA requests seeking employee payroll information from 2018 through Oct. 1 of this year, credit card statements for 2019, 2020 and January to September 2021, as well as specific transactions paid to Iberia Bank from a Bancorp South checking account.
Instead, Cook received spreadsheets made from the original documents without pertinent information and redacted copies of checks.
“Plaintiff brings this suit specifically based on the defendant’s failure to timely provide the unredacted checks, official credit card statements, and employee payroll information requested … within three days …, ” the lawsuit states.
Yeah, that’s a no-no.
In a press release, Cook’s attorney wrote, “Citizens have the right to know how their tax dollars are being spent, especially when a library has a huge annual budget. Accountability matters. It is the library’s job to fully disclose that information in a timely and complete manner. Otherwise, it gives the appearance of impropriety.”
I couldn’t agree more. What does the library have to hide?
“It is highly disturbing that after a recent admitted open meetings violation that the library has again violated FOIA by refusing to provide records to citizens of Jonesboro,” McCutchen’s press release continues.
Yes, the library subcommittee met about “sensitive materials” (LGBTQ+ books) without public notice. That was a mistake – probably more of an oversight. However, not providing public financial information is far more concerning.
Yes, it’s a lot of extra work to provide the kind of financial information Cook is seeking, but it comes with the territory. Anyone from the public – especially an elected county official who votes on library board appointments – should have open access to the library’s finances.
Eckert should have invited Cook to the library and made the records an open book.
It would be nice to hear Eckert’s explanation for not providing the information Cook is seeking. It may be even more informative to see that information in black and white.
That’s why The Sun has asked for the same information Cook is seeking. Reporter Joe Schratz submitted a FOIA request on Friday for the information, as well as library budgets for the past four years.
Tonya Ryals, assistant library director, responded by saying that staff would begin working on our request and will have anticipated time frames to us by the end of business on Friday.
Sounds reasonable.
Even if there’s nothing is out of the ordinary, residents would be interested in the information, especially since the amount of public funding the library receives has dramatically increased in recent years.
We trust that the library is operating at the highest level of integrity, but it’s necessary to verify that on occasion.
Cook took the opportunity when confidence in certain aspects of the library have been called into question. That may be his true motivation.
It should have been thwarted by providing everything he asked for.
With Eckert leaving his position at the end of the year for the same one at a library in Waterloo, Iowa, his attitude may have been “hasta la vista.” He’s refused to comment to the press in recent months. It would be hard to blame him after the barrage of criticism he and the library have been through the past six months.
Regardless of the outcome, Cook’s lawsuit serves to damage the library’s credibility.
Taxpayers may again be on the hook to pay the legal fees.
