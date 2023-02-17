The fourth-graders at Aviston Elementary School, located in southern Illinois, will be studying the five different regions in the United States. We will learn about each region’s environment, climate, resources, history and main highlights. We are hoping to get volunteers to mail us some items from their state/region with your help by publishing this letter.
In the past, we have had the kids open the mail in small groups, mount the information and arrange the items in front of large, decorated state boards, and respond with thank you letters before opening the next piece of mail.
Finally, each group will present and share the information with the rest of the class. A “state fair” will also be presented in the cafeteria to display the state boards including all the items received for each state. At the end of the year, an auction is held, and students are able to purchase items with their awarded “money” they earn in class.
We are hoping that with your help, people who read this letter will be interested in mailing our class items pertaining to their state. This is such an amazing opportunity for our students. A sincere thank you to anyone who is able to contribute. We appreciate the excitement you will add to our learning experience.
Aviston Elementary School
