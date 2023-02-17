The fourth-graders at Aviston Elementary School, located in southern Illinois, will be studying the five different regions in the United States. We will learn about each region’s environment, climate, resources, history and main highlights. We are hoping to get volunteers to mail us some items from their state/region with your help by publishing this letter.

In the past, we have had the kids open the mail in small groups, mount the information and arrange the items in front of large, decorated state boards, and respond with thank you letters before opening the next piece of mail.