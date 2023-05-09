The Jonesboro Sun headline on April 26, 2023, "Crime stats stay about the same for 2022," proved the prescience of a letter published on April 12, 2023, "'Feels doesn't compute.'" The gist of the letter questioned Mayor Copenhaver's irrational appeal to emotion as a basis for ramping up surveillance systems in Jonesboro, under the guise of law enforcement.

Proof? In his "State of the City" speech, the mayor lauded much more surveillance coming, despite over 600 cameras already monitoring the movements of residents. In the article, Chief of Police Elliot reported "...$500,000 in new equipment expected to be installed this year," despite the fact that, even with the sunk costs for the "Real Time Crime Center," the 2022 crime statistics did not improve. Rather than pause to analyze how to redistribute the systems on hand, and ascertain better deployment of equipment before increasing funding, the mayor plows ahead with his strategy of "spend and hope" for better results in 2023, backed by a sycophant city council of spenders.