The Jonesboro Sun headline on April 26, 2023, "Crime stats stay about the same for 2022," proved the prescience of a letter published on April 12, 2023, "'Feels doesn't compute.'" The gist of the letter questioned Mayor Copenhaver's irrational appeal to emotion as a basis for ramping up surveillance systems in Jonesboro, under the guise of law enforcement.
Proof? In his "State of the City" speech, the mayor lauded much more surveillance coming, despite over 600 cameras already monitoring the movements of residents. In the article, Chief of Police Elliot reported "...$500,000 in new equipment expected to be installed this year," despite the fact that, even with the sunk costs for the "Real Time Crime Center," the 2022 crime statistics did not improve. Rather than pause to analyze how to redistribute the systems on hand, and ascertain better deployment of equipment before increasing funding, the mayor plows ahead with his strategy of "spend and hope" for better results in 2023, backed by a sycophant city council of spenders.
Want more proof of surveillance, American citizens and Arkansas residents? On April 26, 2023, KAIT8 reported that the Jonesboro E-911 added a "geofence" capability, i.e, creating a virtual fence around a physical location and using mobile device information to notify users within the perimeter. The segment bull-horned an emotional appeal for its use, primarily fear of missing children, weather porn, mass casualty events, etc., and minimized its surveillance capabilities via the need to download an app for the examples given. However, geofencing does not need an app and it increases the city's arsenal for tracking "Americans while moving."
Has the mayor inserted any prohibitions on the use of all surveillance systems in an ordinance, or within the appropriate policies of the Jonesboro Police Department? If the Fourth Amendment to our Bill of Rights to the US Constitution trumps all other law, how do Mayor Copenhaver's "feels" best protect the rights of Jonesboro residents, rights granted from God, with respect to the unwarranted use of surveillance and targeted location capabilities? How about some self-restraint, elected officials? Chief?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.