There is an old saying that, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” That saying is true as evil is obviously alive and well in Craighead County.
I read with great dismay and sadness of the resignation of my professional peer and friend David Eckert, the director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Library and director of the Crowley’s Ridge Regional Library, in The Sun today. My only response, besides nausea, is “Have you people lost your minds!?”
The good people of Jonesboro and Craighead County have largely sat silent while a few people who, for some warped reason, have tormented a fine librarian and an excellent staff by deciding they speak for Jesus and everyone else with their outrageous demands regarding collection development and library operations. In doing so, they have ran off a person many of us in the Arkansas library world looked to for strength and for vision.
You are absolutely crazy to allow these “public servants” to run off a person of the caliber of David Eckert. And you won’t replace him with anything nearing a truly professional for a long, long time. All you will get is someone who obviously doesn’t believe in or care for the ethical canons of the professional librarianship.
The demands and actions of misguided individuals are supposedly in the name of “public service” but are nothing but feeble attempts to hide bigotry and hatred.
Those who sat silently while these “public servants” ran and continue to run their mission of terror are just as guilty themselves. What’s next, book burnings? Shame on you, Jonesboro and Craighead County! Shame on you all!
John Paul Myrick, MLS, SJDM
East Central Regional Library
Wynne
