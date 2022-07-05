Mark Shields passed away on June 18.
He was 85 years old. He was one of my favorite syndicated columnists. I didn’t know him personally, but I know someone who did, and I take her word for it when she says he was a wonderful person.
He is survived by his wife, Anne, daughter Amy Doyle, son-in-law, Christo, and grandchildren Jack and Frances.
Shields was a lifelong Democrat but he had no reservations about praising Republicans when they did the right thing, or scolding his own party when they did things they shouldn’t.
For more than 30 years he was seen on the PBS NewHour television program. He also was on CNN’s Capitol Gang discussing politics. He never had to yell. He always spoke from the heart, and he could do it with unmatched wit and wisdom. He also taught courses on politics and the press at Harvard and at the University of Pennsylvania.
In Shields’ New York Times obituary Clyde Haberman wrote: Politics loomed large for Mr. Shields even when he was a boy. In 1948, when he was 11, his parents roused him at 5 a.m. so he could glimpse President Harry S. Truman as he was passing through Weymouth, the Massachusetts town south of Boston where they lived. He recalled that “the first time I ever saw my mother cry was the night that Adlai Stevenson lost in 1952.”
Shields graduated with a B.A. in philosophy from Notre Dame in 1959. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served for two years, then went to work on the staff of U.S. Sen. William Proxmire of Wisconsin, a Democrat, of course.
“In my Irish American Massachusetts family, you were born a Democrat and baptized a Catholic,” Shields wrote. “If your luck held out, you were also brought up to be a Boston Red Sox fan.”
Shields became a Democratic consultant with his first national campaign being U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s 1968 run for the Democratic nomination for president. Shields was a campaign organizer in the Nebraska, Oregon and California primaries. He was in San Francisco the night Kennedy was mortally wounded in Los Angeles after winning the California primary.
“I’ll go to my grave believing Robert Kennedy would have been the best president of my lifetime,” Shields told The New York Times in 1993.
How one stays civil, hopeful, and witty regarding politics after that, I don’t know, but Shields did. He worked for candidates running for state and national offices through the 1970s. He started writing a column for The Washington Post in 1979.
People who worked with him in TV studios say if they ever needed to find him, they’d just follow the sound of laughter, and according to broadcast journalist Hari Sreenivasan, whether it was his political foil for the night, or the producer, or the camera person, or intern, he treated everyone with respect.
According to his obituary in The Washington Post, written by Matt Schudel: The Wall Street Journal once called Mr. Shields one of the “wittiest political journalists in America” and “frequently the most trenchant, fair-minded, and thoughtful.”
“After a lifetime spent in the company of the rogues, the rascals and, yes, the phonies of politics,” Shields once wrote, “I have concluded that American voters are searching for one of two presidential types: a warm conservative with a generous heart or a tough liberal with a steel backbone.”
Michael Gerson is a nationally syndicated columnist for The Washington Post. He was over Republican President George W. Bush’s speechwriting team, and he often was on the other side of political discussions with Shields on television. He said no matter how deeply he may have disagreed with his partner on air, Mark always managed to keep things civil. “Mark went out of his way to show me kindness, even in the midst of disagreement. And it would be hard to describe a political temperament more needed in our times,” Gerson said.
For sure.
Mark Shields was a guy who saw that we are all in this together. After the assassination attempt on U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona in 2015, Shields offered this observation: “This is America, where a white Catholic male Republican judge was murdered on his way to greet a Democratic Jewish woman member of Congress, who was his friend. Her life was saved initially by a 20-year old Mexican-American gay college student, and eventually by a Korean-American combat surgeon, all eulogized by our African American President.”
Here’s some other observances Mark Shields left us with over the years:
The problem with smear campaigns is that too often they work.
Character is destiny and character is important to American campaigns.
Politics is a contact sport – a question of accepting an elbow or two.
People the world over have always been more impressed by the power of our example than the example of our power.
We have weakened the parties and strengthened all the special interests.
He who speaks the truth must keep one foot in the stirrup.
Americans don’t like powerful figures who punch down, that is, who pick on someone less powerful and less able to speak for themselves than they are.
The White House, as Warren Harding said, and I think accurately, is an alchemist. We find out the strengths, the weaknesses and the smarts and the dumbs of whoever those occupants are under the pressure of the presidency.
Steve Gillespie is editor of The Daily Press. Email him at editor@paragoulddailypress.com.
