Mr. McAvoy said the Gay Pride display aimed at children in the library has “nothing whatsoever to do with sex” but is about “the importance of love, kindness, fairness,” etc.
Then why did the 30-plus books advocate a wide variety of sexual aspects being promoted by the LGBT movement? He says the opponents “would rather talk about sex to advance their agenda.” Let it be clearly understood that this display aimed at children was designed to promote the LGBT agenda and that’s what introduced this. Mr. McAvoy is trying to shift the blame.
Does anyone really believe that children (4-8 years old) are demanding literature on sexuality? Or is it that an agenda is being promoted to cause them to think about things at a young age that normally wouldn’t enter their minds if it wasn’t being forced upon them?
We can talk about love and kindness without tying it to a sexual movement. It’s much broader. He then depicts concerned parents who oppose this as ignorant peddlers of fear and hatred, attacking the library and librarians, dehumanizers, etc. So much for love and kindness.
We should be ready to defend anyone affiliated with LGBT against unfairness, bullying and persecution. There should be love and kindness. That doesn’t mean we cover up misrepresentation, faulty reasoning, or a major shift in moral standards. It doesn’t mean we have to celebrate something Scripture condemn.
The column referred to “our flags” of the LGBT movement. Promoters shouldn’t be surprised that believers don’t approve of the rainbow being hijacked to represent sin, when sin was why the world was destroyed.
All our lives we have filled out government forms asking “Gender: male or female.” That’s how many there were at the beginning and not that long ago. We’re now being told there are 72 genders. Don’t be surprised if we don’t buy into dysphoria. It is fair to ask why the letters “P” and “Z” for pedophilia and zoophilia haven’t been added. Why discriminate against those with a penchant for those lifestyles if they were “born this way?”
There should be no surprise when we oppose biological males who say they are females being allowed to compete in all female sports or use the girls’ locker rooms and restrooms. Nor should there be disappointment when we don’t use female pronouns to refer to a person who is biologically and genetically a male.
Don’t ask us to lie to them. Feelings don’t change reality. These are some issues that need to be openly discussed, but not before innocent little children who aren’t ready for such life-affecting decisions.
Dick Blackford
Jonesboro
