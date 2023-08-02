Record revenue, federal largesse, and over $30,000,000 in "Reserves" funds fuel Mayor Copenhaver's ever increasing spending, enabled by a city council that is not only ineffective at reining-in fanciful spending (see $42,000,000 for "trails") but also at doing its job of managing city properties (see Citizen's Bank). They'll laud code enforcement on residents and businesses, yet remain mostly mute on their own oversight responsibilities.
In the city council meeting on July 6, 2023, Mayor Copenhaver reported meeting with Austin Booth, Director, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC). The mayor highlighted their day-long visit which included a visit to the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex (JSSC). Booth was "positive" about "the continued potential of the SSC." The mayor's report did not elaborate on that potential. He offered well-deserved and justifiable recognition of the crew at the JSSC, all hardworking operators who get little support.
A review of the JSSC's financials and budget indicate that the city council is shirking its responsibility to manage this city property, with expenses exceeding revenues by $582K in 2022 ($123K over the budgeted loss) and a 2023 budget of $189K in revenues and $566K in expenses. Where's the revenue?
As many as 6 current councilmembers: Moore & C. Coleman (Ward 2); Gibson & Williams (Ward 3); and Street & Johnson (Ward 4), voted for the project and each "yea" bears failure to overwatch this city-run business. Councilmen Bryant, Finance Committee Chair Hafner (Ward 5), and McClain (Ward 6) have all served long enough to address shortfalls on behalf of all wards and residents, yet, mum's the word.
While the mayor inherited the JSSC, its poor financial performance is a direct reflection on his executive leadership & management. He mentions it infrequently and, despite routine requests from various councilmembers to provide a status of city projects, his refusal to do so indicates continuing bad news for taxpayers. What say the local businesses that bought expensive sponsorships, likely after assurances that there would be some in-kind return from the JSSC?
Just as routinely, the city’s legislature fails to hold the mayor accountable. Since 2021, the total number of "nay" votes can be counted without including toes, with most from one lone former councilman.
Perhaps his report to the council was mayor-speak for more of the same, yet keep the council docile about poor financial performance by mentioning it? Council, Sun, K8?
