Record revenue, federal largesse, and over $30,000,000 in "Reserves" funds fuel Mayor Copenhaver's ever increasing spending, enabled by a city council that is not only ineffective at reining-in fanciful spending (see $42,000,000 for "trails") but also at doing its job of managing city properties (see Citizen's Bank). They'll laud code enforcement on residents and businesses, yet remain mostly mute on their own oversight responsibilities.

In the city council meeting on July 6, 2023, Mayor Copenhaver reported meeting with Austin Booth, Director, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC). The mayor highlighted their day-long visit which included a visit to the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex (JSSC). Booth was "positive" about "the continued potential of the SSC." The mayor's report did not elaborate on that potential. He offered well-deserved and justifiable recognition of the crew at the JSSC, all hardworking operators who get little support.