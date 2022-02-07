The payment system in the US is efficient and coupled with deposit insurance provided by the Federal Insurance Deposit Corporation, extremely safe. Nevertheless, there are challenges facing our payment system. According to the Federal Reserve, more than seven million, or 5 percent of households remain unbanked. Nearly 20 percent have bank accounts, but still rely on more costly financial services such as money orders, check-cashing services and payday loans.
The reasons for being unbanked vary, for some it’s not having sufficient funds to meet minimum deposit requirements or high fees, for others it’s a distrust of banking system or privacy concerns. For whatever the reason, one fourth of Americans do not benefit from our current payment system. For these reasons, and others, the Fed is considering creating a digital currency that would be available to the public.
One of the functions of the Federal Reserve is to provide a payment and settlement system to the banking community and the US government. In the US we have three forms of money, central bank money (currency issued by the Fed), commercial bank money (checking accounts in financial institutions) and to a much lesser extent, nonbank money (e.g., Pay Pal and Apple Pay). What we don’t have is a digital currency issued by the federal government that is available to the public. A digital currency is a payment method which exists only in electronic form. Digital currencies allow for instantaneous transactions, and international transactions. Digital currencies could come with restrictions, unlike physical currencies which have none.
At present, only commercial banks and certain other entities such as foreign central banks have a digital currency account with the Fed. By law the public is not allowed to have accounts at the Fed, but there is a growing sentiment that maybe the time has come to begin to offer a digital currency to the public. China has been offering its citizens a digital currency since 2014. In early January two small private Chinese banks announced that they would no longer provide services involving banknotes or coins, it’s the latest sign that China is accelerating its march toward a total cashless society.
The creation of a digital currency that’s available to the public would be risk-free account from which consumers could make purchases, pay bills, with the government using the digital currency to collect taxes or make benefit payments directly to families. Digital accounts could have no minimum balance requirements, no fee structure, and with no credit or liquidity risk, a digital currency would be the safest form of money possible.
A digital currency could also be used to deliver assistance during times of economic need. The pandemic stimulus checks were quickly distributed to families who had filed taxes electronically, for others there were significant delays. But other social programs that worked through third parties, such as commercial banks or state governments, had serious distribution problems. The pandemic unemployment assistance, the emergency rental assistance program, and the PPP loan program all failed to reach large number of unemployed workers, renters, and employees of small firms, problems that wouldn’t have existed if government agencies could make deposits directly to individual digital accounts.
While a digital currency would benefit consumers there are serious policy issues and risks that must be evaluated. A digital currency would drastically alter the structure of the US financial system. Banks rely on customer deposits to fund loans to consumers and business firms. A massive shift of deposits from commercial banks to digital accounts could disrupt loan activity.
If a digital account is interest bearing, it could drain funds from low-risk assets such as shares in money market mutual funds and Treasury Bills, again reducing credit availability and raising credit costs to businesses and governments. These problems could be made less sever is the Fed paid no interest on digital accounts, or limited the size of digital accounts.
A final problem for those advocating for a digital currency is where to house the accounts, by law they can’t reside in a Federal Reserve Bank. They could reside in commercial banks, but that brings us back to the public trust issue. One suggestion that’s been proposed is to allow the Post Office to engage in postal banking, the initial proposal was to allow the Post Office to offer savings accounts, but allowing them to offer digital accounts might be a viable solution.
The bottom line here is that the world is going digital. China is making a big push to go digital and have the e-yuan replace the dollar as the world’s reserve currency. This threat along with the benefit to lower income families should push us to quickly and seriously consider issuing a digital currency.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
