Suddenlink is sorry. It took nine days to get a tech out to repair a cable box. Every week something goes wrong with their equipment.
My bill for this month jumped from $208.12 to $241.95 with no changes. One time I was billed $692. I was told I had not been charged for a box, which is nonsense.
When you can and complain, you are brushed off. We need another cable company very badly.
The city has meetings, but nothing changes. I'm sick of them and so is everyone else I know. We need a new cable company.
The postal service is not any better. This past week they lost a heart monitor that I mailed. It never got where it was suppose to.
Burl Turman
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.