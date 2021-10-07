In response to Joyce Cook’s letter on Oct. 6: Change is coming.
Many of the far right’s people are being slaughtered by a virus preventable via social distancing, masking up and taking a life-saving vaccine that is free to everyone. They are fed misinformation and lies, as evidenced by the bombshell articles about Facebook allowing the hate and vitriol continue after former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.
Many millennials like myself are, quite frankly, sick of the lies and hate spread through social media like Facebook, and now at library board meetings and city council meetings.
We are sick of the bigotry pouring from the mouths of our elected leaders. We are done being subservient to companies who want to pay us less than what we can survive on.
Organized religion has failed us, as “Love thy neighbor” is no longer a rule but frowned upon. We are instilled with empathy. For me, empathy is something I can credit not only to Pastor Teddy Rhea, but to my mother, who withstood countless hardships throughout her life. Empathy is what guides us in our pursuit of equality, equity and morality.
Malcom X said, “I believe that there will ultimately be a clash between the oppressed and those that do the oppressing. I believe that there will be a clash between those who want freedom, justice and equality for everyone and those who want to continue the systems of exploitation.”
I side with the oppressed. Shouldn't you?
Chenoa Summers
Jonesboro
