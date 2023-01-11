On November 30, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a terrorism advisory bulletin due to attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community and racial and religious minorities across the country.
I call on our elected leaders – Mayor Copenhaver, County Judge Day, state Sen. Sullivan, state Rep. Ladyman – to condemn attacks on these groups of people and condemn the hateful rhetoric coming from people here in Jonesboro and Craighead County at large. Our community is not immune from far-right extremist terrorism. Silence is violence.
