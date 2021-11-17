Cue the non-outrage by the banning-books crew after St. Mark’s Episcopal Church received a menacing threat. You would think that the Safe Library Books for Kids – Arkansas group would be concerned about the children who go there for daycare and school.
Instead, they are foaming at the mouth, eager to declare this is a non-issue. For a group that is all about “protecting the children” or whatever they bandy about, not one of them has denounced this and instead doubled down on their hatred for people not like themselves. So much for the children. (Also, resign Mark Nichols.)
Chenoa Summers
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.