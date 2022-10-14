The Jonesboro Sun headline of October 7th read “Police See Problems With Legalized Pot.” Chief Rick Elliott has valid concerns about the impact on traffic safety and the danger of allowing high THC levels.
Despite the sugar-coated promises of the pro-legalization advocates, there is a huge social cost to the passage of Issue 4.
A University of California-San Diego study (released in May 2022) found that marijuana use by young people (ages 12-20) increased in states where pot is now legal. The 2022 United Nations Office of Drugs and Crimes Report indicated daily usage has risen among youth adults due to legalization of cannabis containing higher levels of euphoria-inducing THC. As a recent editorial of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette pointed out: “And don't forget when you're at the polls, today's marijuana isn't your father's grass.”
The negative effects of marijuana on motor control and reaction time are well documented. Another research study published in November 2021 by the American Journal of Public Health suggested the opposite of a common assumption that legal cannabis reduces alcohol use and drunk driving. According to the study, traffic deaths related to both alcohol and marijuana more than doubled between 2000 and 2018.
Passing Amendment 4 is bad for business and will lead to more lawsuits. The National Safety Council reports that employees testing positive for cannabis are 55% more likely to have workplace accidents along with a 75% greater absenteeism rate.
Arkansas voters must keep in mind that there is no “free lunch” when TV ads present drug legalization as a panacea. The Natural State already has a serious addiction crisis that will only worsen by legalizing additional substances. Vote no on Issue 4.
