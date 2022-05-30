During the last few years we have become exposed to and utilize social media and varying platforms.
They serve a genuine purpose – such as keeping in touch with friends, family, old classmates and for emergency purposes. To a lesser extent, they also serve some purposes which are, important ... ahem, like where/what I ate, where I’m traveling (feast for a thief), etc.
Completely unacceptable purposes are centered in the spew of hate, belligerent opinion, defamatory comments and utterances that one would probably never make face to face. However, behind the screen it’s become the norm.
These unacceptable purposes have proven an old American adage needs restated. That old adage was: “Opinions are like the southernmost bodily orifice, everybody has one.”
Today, all-access social media proves it should be modified to: “Opinions differing from mine are only held by people that are the southernmost bodily orifice.” Suffice to say, for all the unacceptable purposes, I remain away from social media and platforms.
A critical item that social media and its various delivery sources has proven is that the American education system has apparently failed. There once existed the “3 R’s of education” which are: reading, writing and arithmetic (I know it’s not really 3 R’s–Google it).
Social media and the capacity to deliver almost anything in written form, has proven that two of the three (reading and writing) were somehow electives or completely missed in the formative years of some spouting wisdom. One need only search a Facebook account of someone/something that may be the current “hot issue of the last five seconds” to obtain proof of the failed education system.
Scroll through the comments/opinions and one will find they are generally laced with abhorrent grammar, spelling and otherwise disjointed thoughts, which are certain to make English teachers cringe or have them rolling over in their graves.
Scrolling through also proves my new American adage regarding “opinions” is correct. After the above, you might say “why should I care?” Outside of the obvious dim light it shines upon the writer, it’s worth remembering that employers (current/future), human resource departments and a number of other entities research social media activity. So, yes it could jeopardize a current or future position.
In summary, before even thinking about posting, ask yourself “will it serve any real purpose or is it just a release valve?” If it’s a release valve, stop! If it’s not, please consult a dictionary, Google or a smart third-grader that understands the 3 R’s. It will serve you and the general public, well.
