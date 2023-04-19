The solution to social Security is simple.
The solution to social Security is simple.
1. Remove the artificial celling. This way every American from Lebron James to you and me pays 6.2% social Security tax. Currently some Americans pay less than 1% in FICA taxes.
2. Set the Max monthly payment at $5,000.
3. Problem solved. Simple.
Fixing the federal tax for corporations is simple as well. Companies with 10 million or more in revenues pay a minimum tax of 1% on revenue greater than 10 million. Currently some large companies like Amazon pay 0% federal income taxes on 3 billion in revenue. A minimum of 1% of revenue certainly sounds fair to me.
If you agree with me on my ideas for fixing social security and federal taxes send an email to Crawford, Cotton and Boozman with these suggestions. Whoever on their staff reads my questions no longer responds to me.
Fixing the Trump tax penalty is not going to be quite so easy. The Trump tax penalty is the additional tax an older married couple on social security and a modest pension pays because of the Trump tax plan that gave rich Americans a 1.5 trillion-dollar tax cut.
Sanders went out of her way to bad mouth the federal government when she got elected. When Arkansans needed help due to tragic storms, she reached out to Biden and sought federal help and President Biden promised 100% support. In her mind, if other Americans need help from the government, it is socialism. But if Arkansans need help, socialism does not exist.
If you stop getting your social security check and Medicare this summer, Republicans like Cotton, Crawford and Boozman, and McCarthy are to blame. Republicans don’t even have a budget to show the American people. They are afraid to show what cuts they want.
Women’s rights are the reason Republicans will lose elections down the line. They are on the wrong side of women’s rights. Republican courts and Republican politicians are playing doctor in the life of American women and don’t have a license to practice medicine.
50 years from now when the Republican court is once again the Supreme court with a more even split, women’s rights will once again prevail.
Terry Dancer
Jonesboro
