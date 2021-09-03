What if in 2007, we could have known with almost mathematical certainty that a coronavirus pandemic would sweep across the world 13 years later?
One of two things might have happened. First, we might have made choices that could have reduced the pandemic’s hardships. We could have invested billions in developing and testing vaccines and treatments that were ready to roll out and had the public’s confidence. We could have crafted policies regarding shutdowns, the supply chain, nursing homes and schools – instead of winging it, as we often have done the past year and a half.
Or two, we might have done what we’re doing with Social Security, which is ignore the infection.
On Tuesday, the Social Security and Medicare trustees released their annual reports on the trust funds for the two programs that compose more than 40 percent of the federal budget.
This year, Social Security will pay out $147 billion more in benefits than it collects in payroll taxes. That’s about 0.7 percent of the gross domestic product, according to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB). Meanwhile, the trustees reported that the Social Security Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund – Social Security’s savings account – will be empty by 2033. It can last a year longer if combined with the Social Security Disability Insurance Trust Fund.
That means Social Security will be paying more than it collects – and have no money in the bank – 13 years from now. At that point, recipients could face a sudden 22 percent cut in benefits, unless Congress shores up the system’s finances somehow.
Medicare’s Hospital Insurance Trust Fund will be out of money by 2026. That’s five years from now. But let’s skip Medicare for now because it’s hard. Medicare is really just an insurance program that pays into America’s health care system. To ensure Medicare’s solvency, we first have to fix that system.
Social Security, on the other hand, is just a math problem that is easier solved sooner rather than later. We could ensure Social Security’s solvency for 75 years with an immediate 27 percent tax increase, a 21 percent across-the-board cut in benefits, or some combination of those two, according to the CRFB. If we wait until 2034 to act, we’d have to raise taxes by 34 percent or cut benefits by 26 percent to ensure that same 75-year solvency.
Obviously, we don’t often base our policy decisions on math. Instead, they also depend on politics, and woe be unto the politician who wants to increase voters’ payroll taxes by 27 percent or cut Social Security benefits by 21 percent. Under that second scenario, a widow bringing home the average Social Security benefit of $1,543 per month would see her check shrink to about $1,219. Good luck selling that to voters.
More palatable alternatives can be created when policymakers give themselves time to create them. For example, payroll taxes could be increased on the upper end of the salary scale. The retirement age could gradually be raised to match our modern lifespans.
These would be difficult discussions. They should be had sooner rather than later, and much sooner than 2034.
Unfortunately, there are many elections from now until then. Because it’s not an immediate crisis, members of Congress and the president don’t have to address the situation now, and besides, many would fear they would be penalized by voters if they did. Social Security has often been called the “third rail” of American politics. Like the electrified third rail of a subway system, if you touch it, you die.
None of this is meant to imply that Social Security is going “bankrupt,” any more than we’re all going to die from COVID-19. It’s just that a responsible society foresees future big problems and then tries to solve them years in advance. The more time you give yourself, the more options you’ll have.
