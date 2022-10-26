In a creative writing class as a young adult I put all my energy into writing about weird, bloody, supernatural occurrences. I was ever so pleased when the instructor asked me, in front of the whole class: “What is wrong with you!?”
I loved the horror movie genre as a little kid, and those of us of a certain age, who grew up in the Mid-South, were fans of Sivad – Watson Davis, the vampire host of Fantastic Features on WHBQ-TV out of Memphis from 1962-1972.
As I got older I gravitated toward horror for reading. Stephen King’s second novel, “Salem’s Lot” (1975), followed by “The Shining” (1977) were favorites I read several times. One of the reasons King’s books are so successful is because kids are often the main characters in them. We can all relate to childhood fears.
“Dracula” (1897) by Bram Stoker is a book I love to read over and over. Told through the words of its characters in letters, diaries, and even phonograph cylinder recordings, it really put vampires on the map of popular culture where they remain today. We’ve nicknamed our cat Renfield just because if a fly happens to get in the house she nearly breaks her neck trying to catch it and eat it.
“The Exorcist” (1971), by William Peter Blatty is another horror favorite of mine. It was based on the real-life exorcisms of a 14-year-old boy in 1949, performed in Washington D.C., and in St. Louis, Missouri, by Jesuit Priests. Witnesses recounted objects flying around, the bed moving by itself, strange noises and words appearing on the possessed subject’s body as if scratched into it.
William Friedkin, director of the film “The Exorcist” (1973), was also allowed access to diaries of priests, doctors and nurses involved in the exorcisms, and had access to the family. He, along with Blatty, adapted the film version, and Blatty won the Academy Award for best screenplay.
I wrote Blatty about 25 years ago and told him how much I appreciated his work and how much it scared me. I also asked for his autograph, which he sent back to me on a blank index card. On the back he wrote: “Thanks for the nice note.”
“Rosemary’s Baby” (1967), by Ira Levin, is a must-read for horror fans, and the movie sticks faithfully to the book. In an afterward to the 2003 New American Library edition of the novel, Levin wrote this:
The movie of Rosemary’s Baby attracted some of the hostility I had worried about while writing the book. A woman screamed “Blasphemy!” in the lobby after the first New York preview, and I subsequently received scores of reprimanding letters from Catholic schoolgirls, all worded almost identically. The Legion of Decency condemned the film, but the film turned around and condemned the Legion; when the film became a major hit despite, or because of, its C rating, the Legion, already on its last legs, was disbanded.
Lately, I’ve had a new worry. The success of Rosemary’s Baby inspired Exorcists and Omens and lots of et ceteras.
Two generations of youngsters have grown to adulthood watching depictions of Satan as a living reality. Here’s what I worry about now: if I hadn’t pursued an idea for a suspense novel almost forty years ago, would there be quite as many religious fundamentalists around today?
Many of these books are on various lists of greatest horror novels along with “Frankenstein” (1818) by Mary Shelley, “The Haunting Of Hill House” (1959) by Shirley Jackson, “Psycho” (1959) by Robert Bloch, “Interview With The Vampire” (1976) by Anne Rice, and “The Amityville Horror” (1977) by Jay Anson.
Unfortunately, according to the Office for Intellectual Freedom of the American Library Association, three of them I mentioned, “The Shining,” “The Exorcist” and “Rosemary’s Baby” have all been challenged or banned in some communities.
Stories with witches, ghosts or other supernatural subject matter can be found in some of the world’s greatest literature, not just what might be classified as “horror.” Imagine, for instance, if little Billy Shakespeare had been brainwashed to believe such things shouldn’t be written or read about. There’d be no “Macbeth,” “Hamlet,” “Julius Caesar” or “Richard III.”
For a frightfully fun Halloween this year read or reread some of these classics, and share them with others.
