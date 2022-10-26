In a creative writing class as a young adult I put all my energy into writing about weird, bloody, supernatural occurrences. I was ever so pleased when the instructor asked me, in front of the whole class: “What is wrong with you!?”

I loved the horror movie genre as a little kid, and those of us of a certain age, who grew up in the Mid-South, were fans of Sivad – Watson Davis, the vampire host of Fantastic Features on WHBQ-TV out of Memphis from 1962-1972.

Steve Gillespie is editor of The Daily Press. Email him at editor@paragoulddailypress.com.