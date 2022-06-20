No legislation can prevent atrocities like mass shootings. If anyone is committed to taking such action, she/he will find the means.
However, some legislation may be helpful: raising the purchase age on all firearms; having a waiting period before delivery of a firearm; and completing a background check before delivery of a firearm.
“Red flag laws” are very questionable since they could easily be abused. Schools can be better protected with single entrances, more cameras and security officers.
The Second Amendment should not be changed since its primary purpose relates to tyranny and given the current state of the Federal Government.
Richard Harris
Conway
