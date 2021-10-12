Our pastor preached on the book of Esther last Sunday. If you would like to hear it, go to Oak Grove Heights Baptist Church on Facebook. There are several of his messages on there. Some on Revelation, too.
The church has got to rise up and speak up against the evil things that are happening in our country. Just because it hasn’t affected you right now, it’s coming.
I’m shocked about some things that are happening in Arkansas that go against the word of God that I had prayed would never come to Arkansas. What’s wrong with the Christians who don’t stand up against evil? Satan has deceived our leaders and lots of people to believe in socialism, that’s pure communism. Socialism has been a failure in every country where it has been tried. Don’t fall for the same dishonest claims of the socialist currently controlling the Democratic Party.
I used to be a Democrat, but they have changed so much that they go against everything the Bible (the word of God) stands for. I just can’t support them anymore.
There are also flaws in the Republican Party. They didn’t stand up for the people when they controlled the House and Senate. But our administration now is trying to take our freedom away from us and already has some.
Some governors won’t let the parents have a say on what is being taught in our schools to our children. Whatever happened to parent–teacher meetings? No Christian should be silent on these things. Christians are here for such a time as this. Wake up, stand up and be heard.
Pray for God to change the hearts of our leaders or remove them. We need to pray for our church members to come back to church and worship God together. Don’t be afraid. God says not to fear. Fear only the One who can send your soul to Hell.
Parents, if you have children in school, talk with them and get to know what’s going on in their lives, and let them know they’re loved.
We’ve got way too many suicides and druggies in our children and especially our teenagers. Pray for them and with them. Read the Bible every day, discuss it with the children and see how much they know. The Bible says to train our children in the ways of the Lord and they will not depart from it. Taking your children to Sunday school is so important.
Irma Winn
Paragould
