As the committee tasked to plan the City of Jonesboro’s new indoor sports complex begins making decisions, it is important to remember that while this is a community development project, it is more importantly an economic development project.
The complex, which will be funded by a voter-approved sales tax, must be contemplated with this purpose in mind. Much like Joe Mack Campbell Park, the new indoor complex will bring visitors to Jonesboro, with the added benefit of year-round availability.
While a price tag has not yet been determined for the new facility, the two percent sales tax on prepared foods, which will provide the funding, is anticipated to generate $3 million in revenue annually.
Constructing a complex of this nature goes well beyond doing something for the kids (though that is an added benefit). If implemented correctly, the money invested should return many dividends for the community.
We aren’t just talking about adding a splash pad or a skate park for recreational purposes that might also draw families from neighboring communities for an afternoon visit. We are talking about a population shift for a weekend, much like a university creates a population shift for a school year.
We already reap these benefits from baseball and soccer tournaments at Joe Mack Campbell Park and softball tournaments at the Southside Softball Complex. It is easy to tell in local restaurants and retail stores when a tournament is underway.
As a sports mom, traveling with my son for both soccer and basketball, I have helped shift the population in many cities over the past few years, including Batesville, Benton, Conway, Bryant and Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Two-day tournaments make you a temporary resident of wherever your team is playing that weekend. We have done the obvious things – stayed in hotels, purchased gas and ate at restaurants.
We have also done the not so obvious – made countless trips to Academy sports for missing equipment or just because this store might have something different, stopped at the local grocery store to buy oranges for the team after the game, purchased a tire after a blowout, bought no telling how many phone chargers and, unfortunately, supported local emergency rooms.
So, while the 10-person steering committee may be planning an indoor sports complex, what they are really providing is a tool for the city’s Advertising and Promotion Commission to support Jonesboro’s economy.
There have been plenty of times I have been at a sports complex shifting the population somewhere else and run into my friends and neighbors doing the exact same thing. It is time for Jonesboro to enjoy more population shifts, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.