It would be easy to miss page 12, lines 1-11 in Senate Bill 294, otherwise known as Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ LEARNS Act. Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, didn’t.

As you might have heard, the LEARNS Act is one of the most consequential bills considered by lawmakers in the past decade. It will increase minimum teacher salaries to $50,000 plus performance bonuses, create accounts for families to use state funding for private or home schooling, hold back third-graders who don’t score proficient in reading, create a career pathway high school diploma, ban teaching about sex issues and gender identity until the fifth grade (not sixth grade, as I incorrectly reported in my previous column), and make other major changes to Arkansas schools.

