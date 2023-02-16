We’re still waiting to see Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ school-changing education bill, but we know it will include parental choice, and we’re learning more about what that will look like.

Sanders’ LEARNS plan will include “education freedom accounts” that would provide parents access to the state’s per-pupil foundation funding now going to public schools. For the 2022-23 school year, that amount was $7,413, but it goes up every year based on an adequacy study conducted by the House and Senate Education Committees.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.