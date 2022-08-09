It’s great that Arkansas has a sales tax holiday – two days that are supposed to ease the financial burden of back-to-school shopping for families by eliminating the sales tax on certain items.

It’s great that the Legislature finally added some electronic devices to those items that are exempt from sales tax, which includes clothing less than $100 per item, and some accessories less than $50 per item, and other types of school supplies besides electronics.

Steve Gillespie is editor of The Daily Press. Email him at editor@paragoulddailypress.com