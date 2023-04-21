Gen. Frederick Steele had made the U.S. Army his life. During the Civil War, he would rise through the ranks quickly, but when the time came to lead a campaign, his career and the entire Union Army effort in Arkansas almost disintegrated because of a wagonload of corn.

Steele had been born in New York in 1819 and graduated from West Point in 1839. He had served well enough during the Mexican War and in the Vicksburg and Pea Ridge campaigns during the Civil War. In spring 1864, Gen. Henry Halleck placed Steele in command of Union troops in Arkansas and ordered him to take out Confederate positions in Shreveport on the Red River, an effort mirrored by advancing Union troops in Louisiana.

