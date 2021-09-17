Let's stop with the oxymoron “unborn child.” According to the Macmillan dictionary, a child is defined as “a young person from the time they are born until they are about 14 years old.” So, no, no one has a right to kill something that does not exist.
As for the United States being laughed at, might I recommend the footage from Buckingham Palace, after the NATO summit, of Trudeau, Johnson and Macron laughing at Donald Trump, for the entire earth to see?
Also, perhaps the readers need to be reminded that, the exit from Afghanistan, was brokered by the previous administration, a deal cut with the Taliban, and those “left behind” were told 19 times that they needed to leave. That might shed a different light on things.
The most recent attempted destruction of America, was started on Jan. 20, 2017. It came to a crescendo, on Jan. 6. 2021, at the behest of their leader, and now more than 600 of them are locked up and/or being investigated. If there is any type of justice left in America, members of the previous administration will spend the rest of their days behind bars.
In America, you are allowed to believe anything you want to believe, and that includes lies. But, a lie is always easy to spot, because facts do not substantiate it. If someone offers proof, but says it is so secret that no one can see it, its a lie. Even if you repeat the lie over and over, it’s still a lie. No lie!
Jim Taylor
Caraway
Commented
