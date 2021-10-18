I agree with Chris Wessel. It's time for the circus surrounding the library to end. The good thing is that there have been many compromises offered by the library that supporters of the library and the LGBTQ community have supported, though you wouldn't know it from the hyperbolic screaming of the other side. These have included a clear place for displays, a calendar advertising what displays will be up, etc.
The problem is that these compromises were all rejected by the two radicals on the board — Amanda Escue and Mark Nichols — who found anything short of censorship and exclusion unacceptable and who fanned the flames of the controversy every step of the way.
Since then, Nichols has dragged out bringing their proposals to a vote, extending the circus indefinitely, presumably in the hopes that like-minded people will join him on the board soon. Had the recent nomination not failed, there would certainly have been one more vote to keep the drama going, and that's where the real problem lies — the appointments made to the library board.
Two more are set to be made by Judge Marvin Day and the Craighead County Quorum Court, and we in Craighead County have every reason to insist that they appoint people who will stop keeping this controversy alive, stop attacking our library, and quit trying to make our library a place of censorship and exclusion.
And if those upcoming appointments continue to act as Nichols and Escue have, then we voters should hold those who appoint them accountable.
David McAvoy
Jonesboro
