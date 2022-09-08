President Biden last week fulfilled a campaign promise and forgave $10,000 in student loan debt, and $20,000 for students who received Pell grants. Given that the federal government is still receiving $2 billion annually in loan repayments out of a possible $6 billion, some students were still making loan payments even though they were not required to do so.
The average student loan debt is just north of $30,000, with some student debt levels exceeding $200,000, but for about 20 million students, Biden’s loan forgiveness program will completely eliminate all of their student debt obligations. Surprisingly, Biden’s actions have caused an uproar in certain political circles. The President’s critics are claiming that his actions are both inflationary and unfair to others.
The fact that the critics focused on inflation and the perception of unfairness suggests that his critics do not understand macroeconomics, nor do they understand the program’s economic impact and the logic and mechanics of numerous federal programs.
According to the critics, debt forgiveness will pump up aggregate demand by redirecting student loan repayment dollars from the government into the private sector, where this additional buying will push prices higher. This argument would be correct if all students had been making loan payments up to the date of Biden’s announcement, but they have not. The loan payment pause began in March of 2020, two and one-half years ago, inflation didn’t start becoming a problem until January of 2021, nine months later.
How is it possible that debt forgiveness, which eliminates the need to make debt repayments in the future can be inflationary given that these students have not made any payments in past two and one-half years? No one ever claimed that the debt payment moratorium in March of 2020 was inflationary, so why would debt forgiveness, which is a permanent moratorium, be inflationary now?
In terms of inflation, there is more to the story. Starting January 1, students who did not get their debt forgiven (because it exceeded $10,000 or perhaps $20,000) will have to start making monthly payments again. For these former students, the minimum payment will be reduced from 10 percent of their net disposable income to 5 percent. On a personal level this is good news, from a macro perspective, the payment of 5 percent will reduce product demand having the same effect as a 5 percent tax hike, reducing product demand actually reduces inflation.
While the inflation argument might be abstract, the complaint that debt forgiveness is not fair to others is intentionally misleading. The federal government has many programs that benefit one set of citizens over others based specific criteria such as age, health, economic circumstances or poverty.
Would we consider the SNAP program (food stamps) unfair because everyone doesn’t get food stamps? Or what about the CARES Act which provided $1.9 trillion in funding, and tax policies aimed at mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Act provided additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program as well as expansions allowing more nonprofits to apply for funding, funds which did not have to be repaid. Additional grants were given to live performing art operators, museums, motion picture theater operators, and aid was given to restaurants through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. None of these funds had to be repaid, was this unfair to firms not affected by COVID-19?
Our tax system is progressive, with those making more paying more, but for those in the lowest income brackets, the Earned Income Tax Credit applies. In these cases’ families get tax refunds that are larger then the taxes they paid, in effect a negative tax rate. This program is praised by economists and politicians, and no one claims it is unfair simply because not everyone pays the same tax rate.
In addition, our tax laws allow individuals who make charitable contributions, have dependents, medical expenses over a certain limit, suffer certain casualty losses, or purchase homes to have a lower tax bill than an individual with an equal income, but with none of the above listed exemptions/deductions. Given the logic of the critics, shouldn’t that be considered unfair?
The above are examples of our efforts to be equitable. Equity does not mean strict equality, but an effort to be fair to individuals given their unique circumstances. The amount of vitriol being directed at the administration is disappointing. We, until recently, allowed 50 of our largest corporations to pay no corporate income tax, but we become apoplectic at the thought of students being given a break on student loan debt. It’s hard to understand why, in some circles, any effort to provide economic assistance to those in need is met with unyielding resistance.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
