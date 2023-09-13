Folks take a close look at the Special Session called by our Governor. On the surface it is to give a tax cut to the top earners and a one-time credit to the lower earners.
Behind the scenes they will gut the Arkansas Freedom of Information Laws (one of the best in the US). Denying everyone knowing when and where the governor travels, even long after they have traveled there, as well as denying us knowing who went with.
Plaintiffs who successfully sue the State over FOI violations will no longer be paid by the state but must pay their own legal fees. And most importantly they seek to limit access to information on current policy workings until after the new policies have taken effect. Effectively gutting the press and the voters from knowing what is happening until after the fact.
Ms. Sanders called the session to start Monday and believes it will all be wrapped up by Wednesday (today), thus letting us know the fix is in on the Republican side. No doubt they have been told as they were during the run up to the LEARNS act that they will be primaried if they do not vote for this legislation. Both sides of the aisle need to stop this, unless they have something to hide.....
