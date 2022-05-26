I have to agree with Gary Latanich’s Oped in the May 19 edition that most of the erroneous economic disinformation is coming from Oped writers and talking heads. He states the problem stems from a lack of knowledge about how the economy works. At other times he says ideology and politics lead to intentionally misleading the public.
He goes on to say that these folks are misreading data about the labor crisis we are having throughout the country. I currently operate several successful businesses and can tell you for a fact you cannot get all the workers you need by paying them better. Some of our jobs are paying as much as 50 percent more than pre-pandemic amounts and even with offering free training we are having folks walk away and quit.
Many have told us they do better staying home and drawing government checks. So the “people don’t want to work” scenario is correct, based on the facts we’ve encountered. Mr. Latanich’s statement that “Any firm can avoid the problem of too few workers by simply raising the prevailing wage” is just simply wrong. We are substantially above the prevailing wage and the problem persists.
Then he makes the statement that “the government only has to spend money into existence … the Feds actions in crediting accounts are the process by which we create money.” Are you kidding me? The government has no money. They get it from us entrepreneurs and risk takers who pay taxes and create jobs so that others can pay taxes.
I would venture to guess that Mr. Latanich or anyone else who understands his thinking has never run a successful business. But, wants to educate the rest of us on how it should be done. I would certainly hope that someone new starting a business does not listen to all this nonsense.
I think the Jonesboro Sun should seek other economic opinions based on Mr. Latanich’s record. I remember reading his letters when the economy was good telling us what we’re all doing wrong. Now that it seems to be coming apart, he is advising us to stop whining about it because that is childish. Speaking of talking heads!
George Stem
Jonesboro
