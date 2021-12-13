I have been resident of Jonesboro for many years and in that time, I have seen tremendous growth and good things happening!
However, with tremendous growth comes growing pains. One only must drive in Jonesboro or listen to the news to hear evidence of this. These growing pains include increasing traffic, more crime and more homeless. This can cause us to start complaining or question those “in charge of the city” as to why things are not being done.
Sadly, we learned of a resident who lost his life while riding his bicycle on Nettleton. In a recent letter to the editor written by David McAvoy titled "Problems festering," this resident was identified as living on the streets. Mr. McAvoy stated, “a shelter we should have had years ago still has not been established and the real solution for homelessness — affordable housing, which our city is in terrible need of — has not even been inserted into the conversation.”
A task force to end homelessness was created by Mayor Harold Perrin in 2018, and Mayor Harold Copenhaver has been a great supporter of that task force. It is easy to think this task force has not been active because we have yet to open a homeless shelter or that we are no closer to a shelter than we were on day one.
However, even with the raging pandemic, the task force has continued to meet and has worked tirelessly on the necessary “behind the scenes” issues so that when a location is decided upon, it could be up and running almost immediately.
Discussions with Mayor Copenhaver have continued to focus on a supportive living home, transitional housing and affordable housing. The city and this task force are at work.
I understand this has been a long process and many locations have been investigated only to be met with challenges that had led to the failure of a shelter opening. We need a supportive living home in Jonesboro now more than ever. To accomplish this, we will need the support of all Jonesboro residents if we are going to make positive changes in the homeless situation.
Please be assured that the task force is committed to seeing a supportive living home opening come to fruition. The task force will continue to work until this happens.
Dana Moore,
chairwoman of the task force
and president of the HUB board,
Jonesboro
