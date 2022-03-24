I am a disabled Veteran. I got it from Agent Orange and I have had medical problems for years because of it. These days I have trouble walking, have been treated for cancer for over 10 years, and am an uncontrollable diabetic. All the things that Agent Orange given to our Vets.
We are supposed to have help with our taxes from all the Arkansas counties. The problem is Greene County makes it so hard that it's impossible to get this tax break. I have visited the court house many times and spent hours on the phone. No luck.
If they had said I couldn't have this help, I wouldn't care but to offer it to us and then make it impossible for us to get, is just unimaginable. I give up. I can't afford the tax and don't know what to do.
Paul Smith
Paragould
