In the discussion of the proposed property tax decrease, we are hearing a lot of disinformation. First, the decrease will not cut the library's income by half. Libraries receive funding from multiple sources including being part of the state's budget, which is also funded by our tax dollars.
The current property tax rate results from an increase made by a vote in 1994 for money for construction and remodeling. That work was completed long ago but the increased amount is still being collected because there was no sunset clause for it to end when the work was completed. I not only voted for the increase, I campaigned for it. I will not make that mistake again without a sunset clause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.