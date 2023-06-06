Texas is currently America’s leader in wind and solar power. It provides 28 percent of America’s wind energy. If it were a country, it would be the fifth biggest source. Surprisingly, it’s about to eclipse California in production of solar power.

And so why aren’t Texas Republicans bragging about all that? Why, on the contrary, are they attacking clean energy with regulatory and tax burdens? Perhaps it’s their co-dependance with oil and gas interests.

Froma Harrop is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content. Follow her on Twitter @FromaHarrop. She can be reached at fharrop@gmail.com.