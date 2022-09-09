Every parent faces the question each day of what kind of world they will build for their children. Sometimes a better world can start with work as simple as going to work to provide a stable home or spending time with them. And sometimes brave souls upend the entire system to give everyone an opportunity at a good life.

Adolphine Fletcher Terry was a leader in many important social causes in the state throughout her life, causes that greatly improved the lives of many. In 1958, this would all be tested with the closure of Little Rock schools in the midst of the fight over integration.

