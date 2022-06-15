The U.S. Senate is currently debating a bill that will increase competition in the online marketplace. Espousing a belief in a market economy is easy. The real test of our beliefs comes when new rules are proposed that, regardless of their benefit to consumers, disadvantage us personally or professionally.
For market economies to function efficiently they need large number of buyers and sellers interacting to determine both quantities produced and price. Purely competitive markets yield the greatest output at the lowest prices, as competition declines output levels decline and prices rise. In the extreme case of monopoly, we find ourselves with a single producer who intentionally restricts outputs in order to maximize profits via higher prices.
Antitrust laws in the U.S. were designed to encourage competition by limiting the market power of any particular firm. This often involves ensuring that mergers and acquisitions don’t overly concentrate market power or form monopolies, as well as breaking up firms that have become monopolies. The antitrust laws proscribe unlawful mergers and business practices in general terms, leaving courts to decide which ones are illegal based on the facts of each case.
Today there is a bipartisan effort in the Senate initiated by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota to rein in what they see as some of the market abuses of big tech firms, such as Apple, Google, Facebook, and most specifically Amazon. Their bill (S.2992), The American Innovation and Choice Online Act, has provisions designed to prohibit dominant platforms from “abusing their gatekeeper power” by favoring their own products over competitors that use their platforms.
Amazon has been repeatedly accused, in the US and abroad, of copying other firm’s products that are sold on its website, of exploiting its vast trove of proprietary data of other firms to gain a competitive advantage, and of promoting its products over those of rivals by rigging research results to move Amazon’s products into the top tier of searched for products.
In 2018, home-goods retailer Williams-Sonoma filed a federal lawsuit against Amazon, accusing the e-commerce giant of copying its proprietary designs for chairs, lamps and other products for an Amazon private brand called Rivet. In 2020 Amazon reached an undisclosed settlement with Williams-Sonoma.
A 2016 document showed that Amazon employees working on the company’s own products, known as Amazon Basics, planned to partner with the manufacturers of the products targeted for copying because they learned that these manufacturers employ “unique processes which impact the end quality of the product.” The document states, “It’s difficult to develop this expertise across products and hence, to ensure that we are able to fully match quality with our rival’s product, we decided to only partner with the manufacturers of our rival.” It termed such manufacturer expertise essential for achieving market success, and for Amazon, eventual market domination.
Amazon employees also stoked sales of Amazon private-brand products by rigging Amazon’s search results so that the company’s products would appear, as one report put it, “in the first two or three search results” when customers were shopping on Amazon. How high products rank when customers search the Amazon website is critical to online sellers’ success.
Lina Khan, the chair of the FTC, published a paper in 2017 that argued that Amazon’s private-brand business raised anti-competitive concerns.“Third-party sellers bear the initial costs and uncertainties when introducing new products; by merely spotting them, Amazon gets to sell products only once their success has been tested,” she wrote. “The anticompetitive implications here seem clear.”
Beyond price control, firms who control a significant segment of the market make it difficult for new firms to enter the industry, or in the case of Amazon’s platform, survive in the long-run. Business start-ups are less common than they were decades ago. The fall in start-up rates has had negative effects on productivity growth with net investment falling to less than half of its 1970s level. Unfortunately, our out-of-date antitrust laws which focus solely of the impact of mergers of consumer prices are missing the potential dangers imposed by excessive industrial concentration.
The American Innovation and Choice Online Act being debated in the Senate is a good start at reforming our antitrust laws. Competition stimulates innovation, and successful innovation is the biggest factor contributing to economic growth. Economists like competition and so should the public. That firms affected by improvements in our antitrust laws would be opposed is quite natural, but this should not prevent us from passing legislation that promotes competition (which keeps inflation in check) and adds to economic growth. As the debate in the Senate continues it will be interesting to see who, among us are true believers in market competition.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.